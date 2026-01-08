AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Ready For Algeria Showdown — Lookman

Ademola Lookman has said the Super Eagles are firmly focused on their quarter-final tie against Algeria.

Nigeria and Algeria will battle for a place in the last four of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at the Marrakech Stadium on Saturday.

Lookman is expecting a stern examination against one of the continent’s most experienced sides.

“The quarterfinals of the AFCON is something to look forward to,” told CAFonline.

“Another big battle awaits us, so we need to be ready.”

He also highlighted the physical and tactical demands of the competition.

“Everyone is physically strong,” Lookman explained.

“It’s about meeting them on the field, being intelligent, and being ready.”

Lookman has so far registered three goals and five assists in Morocco.

The 28-year-old says the responsibility of wearing the national colours continues to drive his performances.

“I get the opportunity to represent my country, and I know how much weight that bears,” he stated.

By Adeboye Amosu



