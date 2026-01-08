AFCON 2025: Midfield Battle Will Determine Nigeria Vs Algeria Game –Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel believes the midfield battle will determine the outcome between the Super Eagles and Algeria in Saturday’s quarter-final clash in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The encounter is a repeat of the round-of-16 tie at AFCON 2019, where Riyad Mahrez’s last-minute free-kick lifted the Foxes to a 2-1 victory that knocked the Eagles off their nest.



However, Unuanel, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that both teams have quality players at their disposal and that a little magic from the midfield could make the difference.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Amokachi Tips Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria As Title Favourites



“I see a very tight game between the Super Eagles and Algeria on Saturday.



“Unlike the Nigerian squad that have netted 12 goals, with the on-form attacking players contributing nine, indicating a frontline performing at its peak. The Algerians have conceded only once in Morocco, with three clean sheets, compared to Nigeria with one clean sheet.



“So this is a game that may be determined by the midfield. It will be cagey, but I still believe the Super Eagles will come out victorious.



