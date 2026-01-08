AFCON 2025: Amokachi Tips Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria As Title Favourites

Former Super Eagles forward, Daniel Amokachi, has predicted the countries in pole position to win the ongoing 35th Africa Cup of Nations — AFCON 2025 in Morocco, Completesports.com reports.

Amokachi, who won AFCON as a player in 1994 and as assistant coach to the late Stephen Keshi in 2013 in South Africa, said two West African countries and two North African countries have impressed so far at the championship, adding that any of the four teams could go all the way.

AFCON 2025: Organisation, Quality Impress Amokachi

“The standard of play and organisation here in Morocco have been top-notch, and I am impressed with what I have seen so far. We have been entertained and have witnessed excellent play by the teams,” Amokachi stated while analysing one of the matches of the ongoing AFCON for SuperSport.

Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria In Strong Position

“Any of Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal or Algeria can win the AFCON in Morocco. These four countries have shown hunger and zeal to win the trophy. The Super Eagles have been very impressive and look like a team that wants to make amends for their failure to qualify for the World Cup.

“Morocco, aside from being the hosts, are playing good football and, with vociferous support from their fans, can go all the way. Senegal are another strong team that have impressed me and can also win it, just like the Algerians, who are a blend of youth and experience,” the former Everton star stated.

AFCON 2025: Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire Still Contenders

Amokachi is also of the view that Egypt and defending champions Cote d’Ivoire remain in the running for the AFCON trophy, despite stiff competition from other top sides at the tournament.

