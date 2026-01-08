AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Depart Fes For Marrakech Ahead Algeria Clash

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have departed Fes for Marrakech ahead of Saturday’s AFCON 2025 quarter-finals with Algeria.

In a photo sent by the team’s media officer Promise Efoghe, players and officials of the Super Eagles were seen boarding their flight on Thursday.

There were reports that the players planned to boycott the trip over their unpaid win bonuses from their group stage fixtures and round of 16 tie.

But it was later gathered that the issue had been resolved, hence the decision to fly out to Marrakech for the last eight encounter against Algeria.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: Federal Government Confirms Release Of Super Eagles’ Bonuses

Both the Super Eagles and Algeria will go into the weekend fixture with four wins at the year’s AFCON.

To get to the quarter-finals, the Nigerian team hammered Mozambique 4-0 while Algeria pipped DR Congo 1-0 after extra-time.

The Super Eagles would be hoping to avenge their 2-1 semi-final loss to Algeria at the 2019 edition in Egypt.

Former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez was the hero for his side as his stoppage time free kick secured the win for the North Africans.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



