AFCON 2025: Federal Government Confirms Release Of Super Eagles’ Bonuses

The federal government on Thursday announced that the Super Eagles have been paid their win bonuses at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The players on Wednesday threatened not to train, or travel to Marrakech for their quarter-final encounter with the Desert Foxes of Algeria if the issue was not resolved.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite confirmed the payment of bonuses on her X handle.

She stated that all group-stage bonuses were fully released and have now cleared the necessary regulatory stages.

” I am pleased to provide an update on the administrative progress regarding the match bonuses for our national team at AFCON 2025,” Uzoka-Anite declared.

“The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have successfully streamlined the foreign exchange processing to ensure our players are rewarded without further delay.

“Going forward, the process will be fully streamlined to ensure faster, more predictable disbursements aligned with international best practice.”

The Super Eagles will take on Algeria in a quarter-final tie at the Stade Marrakech on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu




