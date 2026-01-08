AFCON 2025: Algeria Won’t Find It Easy Against Nigeria –AFCON Title Winning Coach

French coach Claude Le Roy has warned Algeria that their quarter-final clash with Nigeria’s Super Eagles would be tough for them.

The Desert Foxes and the Super Eagles will renew their rivalry on Saturday when they clash in the quarter-finals in Marrakech.

While Algeria edged out DR Congo 1-0 after extra-time in the round of 16, the Super Eagles thrashed Mozambique 4-0.

Speaking after the game between Algeria and DR Congo Leroy, who led Cameroon to the AFCON 1988 title, warned the North Africans about the threats posed by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

“Algeria deserves their qualification, they were more enterprising than Congo,” Le Roy said in a video interview posted on Algeria Football Media X handle.

“It won’t be easy against Nigeria, they will have to manage Lookman and Osimhen.”



