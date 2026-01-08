Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Algeria Won’t Find It Easy Against Nigeria –AFCON Title Winning Coach

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    The Fennecs of Algeria set to clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in AFCON 2025 quarterfinal match
    The Fennecs of Algeria Credit: @LesVerts (X)
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    French coach Claude Le Roy has warned Algeria that their quarter-final clash with Nigeria’s Super Eagles would be tough for them.

    The Desert Foxes and the Super Eagles will renew their rivalry on Saturday when they clash in the quarter-finals in Marrakech.

    While Algeria edged out DR Congo 1-0 after extra-time in the round of 16, the Super Eagles thrashed Mozambique 4-0.

    Also Read: AFCON 2025 Diary Day 21: Super Eagles Strike Scare, Farewell To Fez And Morocco’s Algeria Obsession

    Speaking after the game between Algeria and DR Congo Leroy, who led Cameroon to the AFCON 1988 title, warned the North Africans about the threats posed by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

    “Algeria deserves their qualification, they were more enterprising than Congo,” Le Roy said in a video interview posted on Algeria Football Media X handle.

    “It won’t be easy against Nigeria, they will have to manage Lookman and Osimhen.”


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement