Nwaiwu Delighted With Trabzonspor Transfer

Chibuike Nwaiwu is looking forward to a successful stint with Trabzonspor, reports Completesports.com.

Nwaiwu completed his move to the former Turkish Super Lig champions on Wednesday.

The Nigerian linked up with the Black Sea Storm from Austrian outfit Wolfsberger AC.

The 22-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

Read Also:AFCON 2025 Diary Day 21: Super Eagles Strike Scare, Farewell To Fez And Morocco’s Algeria Obsession

Wolfsberger AC will receive a guaranteed fee of €5.5 million, with add-ons pushing the total package to as much as €9 million.

It’s most expensive sale in the Wolfsberger’s history surpassing the €5m move of Ivorian striker Mohamed Bamba to Lorient in January 2024.

Nwaiwu will link up with compatriots Anthony Nwakaeme and Paul Onuachu at the Papara Park.

‘I chose Trabzonspor because it’s a club I love. I’m very happy to be here,” Nwaiwu told the club’s official website.

“I can say that Trabzonspor fans are among the best in the world, and I will try my best to meet the fans’ expectations of me.”

By Adeboye Amosu



