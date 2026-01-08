AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Land In Marrakech For Algeria Showdown

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have arrived Marrakech for their quarter-final showdown with the Desert Foxes of Algeria, Completesports.com reports.

Éric Chelle and his players left for their base, Savoy Le Grande Hotel immediately after arriving the city.

The Super Eagles enjoyed a smooth stay in their previous base in Fès.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Depart Fes For Marrakech Ahead Algeria Clash

The three-time champions won all their four games at the Complexe Sportif de Fès including the Round of 16 contest against the Mambas of Mozambique.

They are expected to hold their first training session in Marrakech later tonight.

The session will commence at 6pm local time.

Saturday’s encounter with Algeria will hold at the Stade de Marrakech.

By Adeboye Amosu



