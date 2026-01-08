Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: Super Eagles To Hold First Training Session 6pm, Parley With Media Canceled

    By James Agberebi
    Super Eagles starting lineup against Mozambique at AFCON 2025 in Morocco
    The Super Eagles will hold their first training session in Marrakech today (Thursday) at 6pm.

    This was disclosed by the the Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe.

    According to Efoghe the training session will take place at the Grande Stade Annex 2.

    He said the media will be allowed access the team for 15 minutes.

    He, however, stated that interactions with the players earlier scheduled for today have been called off in the wake of recent developments, including late time of arrival to Marrakech.

    By James Agberebi in Marrakech, Morocco


    

    

