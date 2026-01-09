AFCON 2025: I’m Not Scared Of Nigeria’s Attack –Mahrez

Desert Foxes of Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has said he is not scared of the Nigeria’s Super Eagles attack.

Algeria and the Super Eagles will renew their rivalry when they clash in Saturday’s AFCON 2025 quarter-final clash.

Both teams have so far won all their four matches leading to their knockout encounter.

But the Super Eagles have scored more goals than any other team, netting 12 times.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman each has three goals, Raphael Onyedika has two goals while, Semi Ajayi, Akor Adams and Wilfred Ndidi has one goal each.

But speaking in the pre-match press conference on Friday, Mahrez stated he is not having sleepless nights over the Nigerian team’s attacking threats.

“They’ve scored a lot of goals in this competition, they have a very attack we can’t deny that,” the former Manchester City winger said.

“But tomorrow will be tomorrow, I’m not scared at all, it’s a football game we have our quality and our strength so it will be a good game.”

By James Agberebi in Marrakech, Morocco



