AFCON 2025: Alebiosu Returns To Super Eagles Training

Ryan Alebiosu is back in training with the Super Eagles after his short injury layoff, reports Completesports.com.

Alebiosu sustained the injury during Nigeria’s last group game against the Cranes of Uganda.

The Blackburn Rovers defender was shoved into the advertising boards by Uganda defender Aziz Kayondo.

There were initial fears that the injury would rule him out of the remainder of the tournament.

Alebiosu was however back in training with his teammates on Thursday following their arrival from Marrakech.

The 24-year-old is available for selection in Saturday’s quarter-final fixture against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

The encounter will hold at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.



By Adeboye Amosu



