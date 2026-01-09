Match Preview: 2025 AFCON Quarter-Final; Nigeria Vs Algeria

Are you seeking the latest Complete Sports updates from? Do you follow the Super Eagles”on their journey to AFCON 2025? Stay informed with all the top stories and analysis! 🤔⚽

Topics Discussed in Video;

* The Super Eagles Of Nigeria Are Set To Face The Desert Foxes Of Algeria In The Quarter Final Of The 2025 AFCON

* Review of the Eagles’ 4-0 win over the Mambas of Mozambique

* Which Nigerian players are in the running for the MVP award?

* Should Eric Chelle’s side be seen as major favourites for the title?

Related: Match Preview: AFCON 2025; Nigeria Vs Tunisia

USEFUL LINKS

AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Not Thinking About Winning Title Now — Chelle

✅ https://www.completesports.com/afcon-2025-super-eagles-not-thinking-about-winning-title-now-chelle/

AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Ready For Algeria Showdown — Lookman

✅ https://www.completesports.com/afcon-2025-super-eagles-ready-for-algeria-showdown-lookman/

Don’t forget to LIKE 👍, SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE 🔔 for more in-depth football coverage and Nigerian talent spotlights!

——————————————————————-

🔗 Follow Complete Sports Nigeria

📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

🐦 X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/CompleteSportNG

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria

📌 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria

📱 Download the Complete Sports App

🍎 Apple App Store: https://www.apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390

🤖 Google Play Store: https://www.play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports

———————————————————–

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

#CompleteSports #Nigeria #SuperEagles #Algeria #CAF #AFCON2025



