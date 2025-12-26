Match Preview: AFCON 2025; Nigeria Vs Tunisia

Welcome to Complete Sports Update, where we bring you the trending stories in the world of sports. Today, we’re doing a match preview of the Super Eagles AFCON 2025 second group match vs Tunisia. We’ll also cover technical insights into the Super Eagles coach; Eric Chelle’s tactics.

Related: Match Preview: AFCON 2025; Nigeria vs Tanzania

Topics Discussed in Video;

* The Super Eagles Of Nigeria Defeat Tanzania In Their AFCON Opening Match

* Review of the Eagles’ victory over the Kilimanjaro Stars

* Who are the standout performers from the game?

* What are the expectations ahead of their clash with Tunisia?

USEFUL LINKS

AFCON 2025: CAF Appoints Malian Referee For Super Eagles Vs Tunisia

✅ https://www.completesports.com/afcon-2025-caf-appoints-malian-referee-for-super-eagles-vs-tunisia/

Bassey: Why I Almost Quit Football At 15

✅ https://www.completesports.com/bassey-why-i-almost-quit-football-at-15/

Don’t forget to LIKE 👍, SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE 🔔 for more in-depth football coverage and Nigerian talent spotlights!

——————————————————————-

🔗 Follow Complete Sports Nigeria

📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

🐦 X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/CompleteSportNG

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria

📌 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria

📱 Download the Complete Sports App

🍎 Apple App Store: https://www.apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390

🤖 Google Play Store: https://www.play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

#CompleteSports #Nigeria #SuperEagles #Tunisia #AFCON2025 #CarthageEagles



