    AFCON 2025: CAF Appoints Malian Referee For Super Eagles Vs Tunisia

    Mali’s Boubou Traore will be at the centre when Nigeria’e Super Eagles take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their Group C encounter at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

    Saturday’s encounter will hold at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

    Traore is one of the highly respected referees on the continent.

    Senegal’s Issa Sy will be in charge of Video Assistant Referee, VAR.

    The Super Eagles started their campaign with a 2-1 win against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

    Sami Trabelsi’s Tunisia defeated Cranes of Uganda 3-1 in their first game.

    The game will kick-off at 9pm Nigeria time.


