EXCLUSIVE: Iroha Takes Possession Of Abacha-Promised AFCON ’94 House In Owerri

Ben Iroha, a former Nigeria defender, has exclusively told Completesports.com that he has taken possession of the house promised to members of the senior national team, the Super Eagles, by late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, as a reward for winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia in 1994.

The 56-year-old spoke to Completesports.com from his base in Texas, United States of America, on Thursday, 25 December, 2025.

Iroha Confirms Receipt Of House Documents And Keys

“I’ve received the keys and documents of the house,” Iroha said. “That was about two weeks ago and the house is located in Owerri.

“My house is on the same estate where Emmanuel Amuneke and Alloy Agu’s houses are located. Remember, we were all together in the team that won that year’s AFCON title in Tunisia.”

Amuneke scored twice as the Super Eagles defeated Zambia 2-1 in the epic final. It was the Super Eagles’ second AFCON title, following their triumph in the 1980 edition final in Lagos.

Iroha Hails FG For Redeeming 31-Year-Old Promise

Iroha, who heaped praise on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government for redeeming the 31-year-old promise, also commended the authorities for extending a similar gesture to the Super Eagles squad that won the silver medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

“That’s very nice of the FG. Such a gesture can only motivate and inspire the team to always give their best for their fatherland, knowing fully well that they will always be rewarded,” Iroha explained.

Iroha Speaks On Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 Quest

The Super Eagles are currently in Morocco, hunting for a fourth AFCON title. They will face the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Saturday, 27 December, 2025, in a Group C Matchday Two fixture.

Iroha advised that Eric Sékou Chelle’s men must step up their game if they hope to clip the Carthage Eagles’ wings. A possible win for the Super Eagles will see them qualify for the knockout phase of the tournament with a game to spare.

Super Eagles Must Raise Game Against Tunisia

“Patriotically, I’m pleased that we won against Tanzania, but against Tunisia it will certainly be tough,” Iroha said. “The Super Eagles must raise their game well above what we saw against Tanzania.

“Tunisia are a strong side — very tactical, mobile and technically balanced. The Super Eagles must not approach the Tunisia game with the same performance we saw against Tanzania,” Iroha warned.

