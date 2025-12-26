AFCON 2025: Collective Effort Will Be Crucial Against Tunisia –Oboabona Advises Eagles



Former Nigeria international Godfrey Oboabona has advised the Super Eagles to work as a team if they are to overcome Tunisia in Saturday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



A victory for Nigeria or Tunisia will guarantee qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament after the Super Eagles defeated Tanzania 2-1 in their opening game while Tunisia edged Uganda 3-1.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Oboabona stated that individual stars don’t win a game without team efforts. He recommended that the Super Eagles unite to defeat the Carthage Eagles.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Tickets For Nigeria Vs Tunisia Sold Out



“Football today is no longer about individual stars. The Super Eagles have stars—in fact, they have quality in all departments—but modern football is about collective play, teamwork, and commitment on the pitch.



“If you believe you are Messi and you are not putting in the work, someone else will take the ball from you and hurt your team. So, I believe that if they play as a team, they will definitely go far in the competition.



“This is African football. It is not about names or stars. It is very physical and demanding, and I believe we have the players, but we must play as a team.”



