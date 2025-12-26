AFCON 2025: Tickets For Nigeria Vs Tunisia Sold Out

Tickets for Nigeria’s Super Eagles Africa Cup of Nations Group C clash with Tunisia at the Fez Stadium on Saturday have been sold out.

According to ticket information on the CAF’s official platform, all three categories for the match were fully booked.

Category 1 is priced at 300 Moroccan dirhams (N47,734), Category 2 at 200 (N31,822) and Category 3 at 100 (N15,911) with current exchange rate.

The Super Eagles will take on the Carthage Eagles in what promises to be a thrilling and tough contest.

Both African heavyweights opened their campaigns at this year’s AFCON with victories.

While the Super Eagles claimed a 2–1 win over Tanzania, Tunisia clinched a 3–1 victory over Uganda.

With both teams now on three points, the winner in Fez will all but seal qualification for the round of 16 phase.

The Super Eagles would hope to avenge their defeat to Tunisia in round of 16 stage at the 2021 tournament in Cameroon.

Despite going into the match as favourites, Tunisia stunned the Super Eagles 1-0 and progressed into the quarter-finals.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



