Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Tickets For Nigeria Vs Tunisia Sold Out

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Super Eagles players celebrate during AFCON 2025 Group C match against Tanzania
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Tickets for Nigeria’s Super Eagles Africa Cup of Nations Group C clash with Tunisia at the Fez Stadium on Saturday have been sold out.

    According to ticket information on the CAF’s official platform, all three categories for the match were fully booked.

    Category 1 is priced at 300 Moroccan dirhams (N47,734), Category 2 at 200 (N31,822) and Category 3 at 100 (N15,911) with current exchange rate.

    The Super Eagles will take on the Carthage Eagles in what promises to be a thrilling and tough contest.

    Both African heavyweights opened their campaigns at this year’s AFCON with victories.

    Also Read: HEAD-TO-HEAD: Nigeria 4-2 Tunisia – Super Eagles Edge Out Carthage Eagles In Previous AFCON Meetings

    While the Super Eagles claimed a 2–1 win over Tanzania, Tunisia clinched a 3–1 victory over Uganda.

    With both teams now on three points, the winner in Fez will all but seal qualification for the round of 16 phase.

    The Super Eagles would hope to avenge their defeat to Tunisia in round of 16 stage at the 2021 tournament in Cameroon.

    Despite going into the match as favourites, Tunisia stunned the Super Eagles 1-0 and progressed into the quarter-finals.

    By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement