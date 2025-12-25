HEAD-TO-HEAD: Nigeria 4-2 Tunisia – Super Eagles Edge Out Carthage Eagles In Previous AFCON Meetings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will meet Tunisia on Saturday, December 27, in their second Group C fixture at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Both teams got their campaigns off to a perfect start as the Super Eagles edged out Tanzania 2-1, while Tunisia overcame Uganda 3-1.

This would be the seventh meeting between the two African football giants at the continental showpiece.

Ahead of this weekend’s much anticipated contest, Completesports.com’s James Agberebi reveals how both teams have fared against each other at previous AFCON meetings.

NIGERIA 2-0 TUNISIA (1978 AFCON – Third Place)

The first time the Super Eagles faced Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations was in the third place match at the 1978 edition in Ghana.

The match was abandoned after Tunisia walked off in the 42nd minute with the score tied at 1–1 to protest the officiating.

The Super Eagles were awarded a 2–0 win, and Tunisia were suspended for two years (also banning them from the 1980 tournament held in Nigeria).

NIGERIA 4-2 TUNISIA (2000 AFCON – Group Stage)

Both countries did not clash at the AFCON until in the group stage of the 2000 edition co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria.

A brace from Austin Okocha and Victor Ikpeba and also a hat-trick of assists from Nwankwo Kanu secured a 4-2 win for the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles and Tunisia both reached the semi-finals with the Nigerian team going on to lose to Cameroon in the final while the North Africans lost to South Africa in the third placed tie.

TUNISIA 1-1 NIGERIA: Tunisia won 5-3 on penalties (2004 AFCON – Semi-finals)

The Carthage Eagles hosted the 2004 AFCON and went on to become African champions for the first time, beating Morocco 2-1 in the final.

To get to the final Tunisia had to overcome the Super Eagles in a thrilling last four contest.

After regulation and extra-time ended 1-1, Tunisia went on to win 5-3 on penalties.

NIGERIA 1-1 TUNISIA: Nigeria won 6-5 on penalties (2006 AFCON – Quarter-finals)

The Super Eagles avenged their defeat to Tunisia in 2004 by dethroning them as champions at the 2006 tournament in Egypt.

Just like in 2004, the tie had to be decided via penalties with the Super Eagles emerging 6-5 winners after the match ended 1-1.

Vincent Enyeama made three saves during the penalty shootout after he had stopped a spot kick in the first half.

NIGERIA 1-0 TUNISIA (2019 AFCON – Third Place)

After losing to Algeria in the semi-finals of the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, the Super Eagles faced Tunisia in the third place match.

The Super Eagles won the game thanks to Odion Ighalo’s goal just three minutes into the encounter.

It was Ighalo’s fifth goal of the tournament which earned him the top scorer award.

TUNISIA 1-0 NIGERIA (2021 AFCON – Round Of 16)

The Super Eagles clashed with Tunisia in the round of 16 at the 2021 tournament held in Cameroon.

Despite struggling in the group stage, Tunisia sent the Super Eagles packing thanks to a 47th minute goal by Youssef Msakni.

The Super Eagles were reduced to 10 men after Alex Iwobi was shown a straight red card in the 64th minute for a reckless tackle.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



