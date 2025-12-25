Valencia Renew Interest In Sadiq

Valencia will move to sign Real Sociedad striker Umar Sadiq when the transfer window reopens in January, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Los Ches during the second half of last season.

The Nigeria international netted five times in 16 league appearances for Carlos Corberan’s side.

They however failed to reach an agreement with Real Sociedad to sign the forward on a permanent transfer in the summer.

According to Spanish news outlet, Marca, Valencia are working to reinforce the team to boost their performance in the second half of the season.

The player would also like to return to Mestalla.

Los Ches currently occupy 17th position on the LaLiga table.

Sadiq has made five league appearances for Real Sociedad this season.



