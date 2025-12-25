Spanish Club Interested In Free Agent Dennis

Spanish club Valencia are linning up a move for free agent Emmanuel Dennis, Completesports.com reports.

Dennis, who was released by Nottingham Forest in the summer has been linked with several clubs in Europe and Asia.

The Nigeria international is on the radar of Valencia, according to Spanish news outlet, Fichajes.

Read Also:Awoniyi Set For Mainz Reunion

The Black and Whites are desperate to bring in a new quality striker to boost their survival hopes.

Valencia are having a difficult season, and currently sit 17th position in La Liga.

Dennis, who available on a free transfer is seen as a good option.

The 28-year-old offers versatility and a lower financial risk.

The question mark is his match fitness after several months without a club.

By Adeboye Amosu



