AFCON 2025: Win Against Uganda Gives Us Momentum Going Into Game Against Nigeria –Tunisia Star, Hannibal

Tunisia star midfielder Mejbri Hannibal has said the Carthage Eagles’ win against Uganda will give them the momentum they need ahead of their clash with Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Tunisia opened their quest for a second continental title with a 3-1 win against Uganda in Group C in Rabat on Tuesday.

One of the outstanding player for the Tunisians was Hannibal who orchestrated play in the midfield.

Also Read: Super Eagles Off To A Flyer As Millions Of Fans Tune In To Watch AFCON 2025

“It was important for us to start with victory. Obviously, it gives us momentum going into the next games and I believe we have had a good run, right from the World Cup qualifiers which could be important in our AFCON journey,” the Burnley star said.

The Manchester United academy graduate said the Cranes were affected by the cold weather condition.

“ They (Uganda) were a good team but the conditions were a bit difficult for them but I hope they have a good tournament.”

Asked if he was impressed by any player in the Uganda Cranes team, Hannibal pointed out midfielder Travis Mutyaba.

“The whole team was good but number ten was outstanding for me.”

The last time the Super Eagles defeated Tunisia at the AFCON was in the third place encounter in Egypt in 2019.

A first half strike from Odion Ighalo secured a 1-0 win for the Eagles.

The Tunisians avenged the defeat by edging out a 10-man Super Eagles side 1-0, in the round of 16 at the 2021 tournament in Cameroon.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



