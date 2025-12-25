Super Eagles Off To A Flyer As Millions Of Fans Tune In To Watch AFCON 2025

Seasonal festivities got off to a great start as millions of fans tuned in to watch the Super

Eagles begin their quest to be crowned Champions of Africa with a 2:1 victory over

Tanzania in their opening game of the AFCON 2025.

The game reached 27 million homes,

of which 21 million were via Free-to-Air (FTA) TV, COurtesy of AfroSport and its network of

broadcast partners across Nigeria. The party got off to a bright start, with Ajayi opening

the scoring in the 1st half, followed bya 2nd half winner from Lookman.

“As we approach the national holidayitis amazing to see the nation come together to

cheer on our heros as they seek to spread some festive joy,” said AfroSport Chief

Consultant, Akintunde-Johnson Bada.

“The AFCON 2025 is one of those increasingly rare occasions which is freely available to everyone to be part of a collective shared

experience that will live long in the memory.”

“We are privileged to be of service to the mitlions of fans across the country, and are

thankful to NWTV, CAF and our broadcast sponsors for making it possible for fans to

come together to watch their heroes freely and join in the fun and celebration, as our boys seek to bring the trophy home – the best Christmas gift to Nigerian football fans

everywhere!”



