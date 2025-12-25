Awoniyi Set For Mainz Reunion

Bundesliga club, Mainz O5 are considering a January swoop for Taiwo Awoniyi as they seek to maintain their top-flight status, Completesports.com reports.

Urs Fischer’s side currently occupy bottom spot on the Bundesliga table.

Awoniyi spent the 2019/2020 season on loan at Mainz from Liverpool, scoring just once in 12 appearances.

Mainz appointed Urs Fischer, the man who sanctioned the striker’s permanent signing during his time with Union Berlin their head coach earlier this month.

According to Kicker, Mainz are keen on reuniting Awoniyi with Fischer.

The Nigeria international featured for 19 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 defeat to Fulham on Monday after recovering from his recent injury.

The forward has struggled for regular playing time at Forest this season.

He has made five league appearances for the Tricky Trees in the current campaign.

By Adeboye Amosu



