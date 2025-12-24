Chukwueze: I Was Not Given Enough Time At AC Milan

Samuel Chukwueze has admitted that he was not given enough time to show what he can do on the pitch at AC Milan.

The Nigeria international joined Premier League club, Fulham on a season-long loan from AC Milan in the summer.

Chukwueze, who linked up with Milan from Spanish club, Villarreal three years ago failed to make much impact at the San Siro before he was loaned out by the club.

The 26-year-old has made a big impression since arriving Fulham, scoring twice and providing four assists in nine league appearances.

Chukwueze On Milan Experience

Chukwueze reflected on his time in Italy, and claimed English football suits him better.

“I don’t think I was given the time or the opportunities I needed,” he was quoted by Milanista.

“But that’s football. I just have to keep working. Maybe one day I’ll return to Serie A, or La Liga, or stay in the Premier League. English football probably suits my style better than Italian tactics.”

Love For Milan

Chukwueze, who is still under contract with AC Milan however claimed his connection with the Rossoneri has not been severed.

“I miss Milan,” Chukwueze admitted.

“It’s my second home. My family are still there, so of course I miss the city. They are doing well and I wish them all the best, I’m still a Milan player, after all, because I’m only on loan.”

By Adeboye Amosu



