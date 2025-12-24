Done Deal: Alozie Completes Move To MLS Club Chicago Stars

Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie has joined Major League Soccer, MLS, club Chicago Stars.

Alozie linked up with Chicago Stars from Houston Dash.

The 28-year-old penned a three-year contract that will keep her at Chicago Stars through the end of the 2028 NWSL season.

The right-back spent four seasons with Houston Dash, scoring seven goals, and providing two assists from 75 appearances.

Alozie expressed excitement on the move, and can’t wait to start the new chapter.

“I’m excited to be starting a new chapter with the Stars,” she told the club’s official website.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the team, connecting with them on and off the field, and seeing the fans in the city and in the stands.”

Chicago Stars general manager Richard Feuz believes the Nigerian international will be a key piece in the club’s long-term plans.

“Michelle’s proven ability at both ends of the pitch, experience and leadership skills will be valuable assets for our team over the next few years,” Feuz said.

“We are excited to welcome her to Chicago as we continue to build for 2026.”

By Adeboye Amosu



