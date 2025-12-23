Wolves, Leeds United Interested In Moffi

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United are linning up a move for Nice striker Terem Moffi ahead of the January transfer window,reports Completesports.com.

Moffi is seeking a move away from Nice following a recent assault by the club’s ultras.

The 26-year-old and Ivory Coast international Jeremie Boga were attacked after Nice’s 3-1 defeat to Lorient in late November.

According to MediaFoot, Wolves and Leeds United are considering approaching Nice for the forward.

Moffi initially arrived Nice on loan from another French club, Lorient in January 2023.

The loan was made permanent that summer with Nice parting with €30m.

More European clubs are expected to show interest in the Nigeria international.

Moffi has scored 54 goals in 148 appearances in Ligue 1 for both Lorient and Nice.

By Adeboye Amosu



