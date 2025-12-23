I Believe In This Group –Troost-Ekong Backs Super Eagles To Impress At AFCON 2025

Former Nigeria international William Troost-Ekong has expressed his believe that the Super Eagles will not disappoint at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Troost-Ekong made this known while thanking Nigeria President Bola Tunibu for fulfilling his house and land pledges made to members of the Super Eagles squad that finished second at the 2023 AFCON which he was the captain.



The former Watford also thanked the President for conferring him with the honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

“I am honoured and grateful to His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (@officialABAT ), for conferring on me the MFR national honour,” he wrote on his X handle.

“I have been sent the official certificate today following the announcement last night. It’s a very proud moment for me and my family to receive this recognition.

Also Read: AFCON 2025 Diary Day 5: Fed Govt. Motivates Super Eagles, Tanzania Memories, Chelle’s Calm And Eagles’ Mission In Fez

“Nigeria gave me my identity, my purpose, and the platform to live my dream through football. Wearing the green and white has always been a great responsibility, privilege, and a promise to give everything for the badge and for our people.

“As our Super Eagles begin their AFCON journey today, I wish the team every success. As promised, I’ll be supporting them all the way. I believe in this group, our nation and what we can achieve.

“I am, and will always be, proud to be Nigerian 🇳🇬

“William Troost-Ekong, MFR.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



