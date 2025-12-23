EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Must Win Their AFCON 2025 Opener To Build Title Momentum — Osigwe

Emmanuel Osigwe, a former Nigeria striker, has reminded the Super Eagles that victory in the opening match of a major tournament is crucial, as it instils confidence in the players and inspires them to push all the way, Completesports.com reports.

Osigwe believes that irrespective of the FIFA rankings — which place the Super Eagles well ahead of Tanzania — Nigeria must fight with every ounce of energy to secure victory in tonight’s AFCON Group C opening fixture against the Taifa Stars in Morocco.

Super Eagles Must Set Winning Tone From Game One

Tanzania are making their fourth AFCON finals appearance after debuting at the 1980 edition in Lagos, where the then Green Eagles defeated them 3–0 in the opening match.

They returned to the pinnacle of African football 39 years later, qualifying for the 2019 tournament in Egypt under Nigeria-born coach Emmanuel Amuneke, before also featuring at the 2023 edition in Cameroon.

In what is their third consecutive finals appearance since returning in 2019, Tanzania may feel hard done by being drawn in the same group as the Super Eagles, who are clearly among the favourites to lift the AFCON trophy.

Eagles Warned Against Underestimating Tanzania

With only hours to the much-anticipated clash, Osigwe — now Head Coach of Kun Khalifat FC of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) — stressed that winning the opening match is vital and Nigerians expect a result that will lift national spirits and boost hopes of progressing beyond the group stage.

“The result of your first match in any tournament goes a long way in shaping your progression,” Osuigwe told Completesports.com.

“If you win, it puts you in a strong psychological position. It gives you confidence going into the next games. Such a victory also creates belief that group qualification — and even title contention — is possible.

“So, for me, it is very important that the Super Eagles fight with everything they have to win.”

Super Eagles Have Quality To Dominate AFCON Stage

While Tanzania do not command huge respect in African football, Osigwe insisted the East Africans should not be underestimated, noting their steady development since returning to the AFCON stage.

“There are no minnows in football any more. It is always 11 against 11 on the pitch,” he said.

“Tanzania have qualified for three AFCON tournaments in a row since 2019 — Egypt 2019, Cameroon 2023, and now Morocco 2025. That shows progress.

“They are here to compete, not to admire the beauty of Morocco. Teams always raise their game when they face Nigeria. The Super Eagles must be aware of that.”

Super Eagles Capable Of Flying High In Morocco

Despite the warning, Osigwe expressed strong belief in Nigeria’s ability to deliver on the big stage.

“I am hopeful the Eagles will fly in Morocco. Nigeria does not lack talent. We have players all over the world with quality and experience.

“It all comes down to focus and concentration,” Osigwe concluded.

By Sab Osuji



