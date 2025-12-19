EXCLUSIVE: ‘How Super Eagles Can Win AFCON 2025’ – Ameobi Warns, Reflects On Late Nigeria Career

Former Newcastle United and Nigeria striker Shola Ameobi has warned the Super Eagles against arrogance and poor preparation at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, insisting that mentality, discipline and unity will determine how far the three-time champions go in the tournament, Completesports.com reports.

Ameobi, 44, who was born in Zaria, Kaduna State, and represented Nigeria at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, shared his views exclusively with Completesports.com, supported by Gameshub, ahead of Nigeria’s Group C campaign against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

The Super Eagles will clash with Tanzania on Tuesday, 23 December, before confronting Tunisia on Saturday, 27 December, and facing Uganda on Tuesday, 30 December, all at the Fez Stadium in Fez.

Super Eagles Must Beware Of AFCON’s Habit Of Humbling Favourites

Asked which of Nigeria’s Group C fixtures poses the biggest danger, Ameobi singled out Uganda, warning that AFCON often punishes complacency.

Also Read: Super Eagles Arrive In Fès For AFCON 2025

“Uganda are coming into this tournament with something to prove. They’ve got the discipline, physicality and some hunger about them, and that is a dangerous combination in knockout football,” Ameobi said.

He explained why traditional heavyweights frequently struggle on the continent.

“AFCON has a habit of humbling a lot of the favourites, because I think in many circumstances teams bring too much arrogance or poor preparations, with players coming off long seasons from all around Europe and rest of the world,” Ameobi reiterated.

“Every team brings different tactical systems, and in AFCON they experience a few differences to what they’re used to, like playing on pitches that probably aren’t as good.

“I think sometimes the bigger teams have the mentality of: ‘we’ll turn it on when we need to’, but they can be punished for that complacent approach, which we’ve seen in the past.”

Super Eagles And The Mental Test For A Fourth AFCON Title

Super Eagles are chasing a fourth continental crown in Morocco, and Ameobi believes the current squad has the right blend to compete for honours.

“Nigeria have a lot of talent, obviously, but also a balance of experience, which is crucial in international tournaments. What’s more is that these tournaments are often decided by mentality, rather than just technical ability,” he noted.

“I think Nigeria have a good blend of that. The expectations are going to be there for the Super Eagles. As long as they stay connected, disciplined and unified as a squad they have a great chance.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: Kalou Backs Super Eagles To Win Title

“Dealing with the crowd, the media and the momentum shifts within the group stages is a huge part. There’s no doubt they have the potential do go all the way, but whether they can deal with those obstacles is a different question.”

Ameobi Recalls Pride And Relief Of A Late International Debut

Ameobi’s Super Eagles debut came unusually late, at the age of 31, when he featured in a 3–1 pre-World Cup friendly win against Venezuela in November 2012.

He went to play nine times for Nigeria, with two goals and two assists

Reflecting on that long-awaited call-up, he admitted the emotions were mixed.

“I felt a lot of pride, first and foremost. I was coming to the latter stage of my career where I started to wonder whether it was ever going to happen. Also I felt relief, as being able to represent my country of birth was deeply personal to me. At the time it was also a sense of gratitude.

“Football careers don’t follow a straight line. I played for the England under-21s earlier in my career and I wondered whether I’d ever get the opportunity to represent my motherland, but when it eventually happened, it was amazing for my parents and family.”

Super Eagles: Why The Nigeria Switch Took So Long — Ameobi

Despite being Nigerian-born, Ameobi only switched senior international allegiance in 2012 after representing England’s U21s between 2000 and 2003.

According to him, administrative delays and unfortunate timing played major roles.

“There was a lot of mix up with timing and communication. The switch didn’t transpire straight away in terms of paperwork and communications,” Ameobi recalled.

“At the time, my focus was on Newcastle and ultimately it was frustrating that the paperwork took so long. At one stage, I wondered if this was ever going to happen.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: Uganda Will Be Difficult To Beat –Lorenzen Warns Eagles, Others

“I was proud of my heritage and I really wanted to make that switch. Then some injuries happened as well and that prolonged the process even more. It felt like a really drawn-out thing and it took the best part of six years.”

Eagles And The ‘What If’ Of Ameobi’s Prime Years

Ameobi spent 14 years at Newcastle United, making 312 appearances and scoring 53 goals, leading many fans to believe Nigeria missed out on his prime.

The former striker admits he has reflected on how different things might have been.

“I do wonder what my international career would’ve translated into during my days at Newcastle. Playing in AFCONs earlier, building chemistry and developing relationships could’ve really helped. But I don’t live my life in regret – football has given me an incredible journey, Ameobi reflected.

“Representing my country even for a short time, under Stephen Keshi, who was someone I admired a lot from the 1994 World Cup, and he shaped Nigerian football into what it is today, and that memory is something I will always cherish.

“Everyone measures football careers on quantity, but that year and a half experience was like the cherry on the cake for my career. It’s a shame I didn’t get longer, but I loved every minute.”

Advise To Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles From Brazil 2014 Experience And Keshi’s Legacy

Ameobi was part of the Super Eagles squad at the 2014 FIFA World Cup under the late Stephen Keshi, featuring in group matches against Iran and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Also Read: Iwobi Equals Iheanacho, Ameobi’s Premier League Feat

Looking ahead to AFCON 2025, he believes respect for the process will be vital.

“They need to respect the process, the preparation, the recovery and every opponent. Tournament football, especially AFCON, is really drawn out. It’s not about brilliance in one game, you need it in every game possible,” Ameobi advised.

“All the moments you experience – including the lowest and most frustrating – are really valuable. They have to remain humble and stick to the process. It takes so much to win an international tournament, so they shouldn’t underestimate the task.”

By Nnamdi Ezekute



