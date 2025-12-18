AFCON 2025: Kalou Backs Super Eagles To Win Title

Former Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou has named the Super Eagles his favourites to win the title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria came close to winning a fourth title at the last edition of the AFCON, but lost 2-1 to hosts Cote d’Ivoire in a keenly contested final.

Kalou insisted that they have the quality to go all the way this time around.

Kalou Tips Nigeria For Title

“Nigeria look very strong this year. With Victor Osimhen leading the line, they have one of the most feared strikers in world football,” Kalou wrote in his weekly blog in the Tribuna.

“Add in the pace and creativity of Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze, plus Wilfred Ndidi’s stability in midfield, and you see a team with balance and depth.

“Nigeria were runners-up last time, and with this mix of stars they’ll believe they can go all the way.”

Eric Chelle’s side are drawn in Group C with Taifa Stars of Tanzania, Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and Cranes of Uganda.

The West Africans will open their campaign against Tanzania in Fèz on Tuesday, 23 December.

By Adeboye Amosu



