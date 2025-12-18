AFCON 2025: Eagles Need A Winning Start Vs Tanzania –Lawal

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal has advised the Super Eagles to kick off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign on a winning note against Tanzania.



He stated that a victory in their opening match will boost the confidence of the players before facing Tunisia in their next game.



In a chat with Completesports.com, Lawal stated that picking the maximum three points against Tanzania must be the team’s first priority.

“The 2025 AFCON is just around the corner, and the Super Eagles will be hoping to make the impossible possible at the end of the tournament.



“However, it’s very important for the team to pick up the three points in their opening game against Tanzania. This will help boost the players’ confidence ahead of their second group game against Tunisia.



“Looking at the players at our disposal, I expect the Super Eagles to overcome Tanzania.”



