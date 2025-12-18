RB Leipzig Interested In Nigerian Midfielder

Göztepe star Anthony Dennis is on the radar of Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, reports Completesports.com.

According to Turkish news outlet, Fanatik, Göztepe are demanding €8m for the Nigerian.

Leipzig will however face competition from Union Berlin, who are also reportedly interested in Dennis.

It is uncertain whether the two clubs will move for the player in January or next summer.

Dennis has been in impressive form for Göztepe this season, scoring three times in 15 league appearances.

The 21-year-old joined Stanimir Stoilov’s side from Abuja’s HB Academy in 2023.

The attacking midfielder’s contract at Göztepe is valid until 2027.

By Adeboye Amosu



