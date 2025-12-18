Ighalo: Osimhen Should Be New Super Eagles Captain

Former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo believed Victor Osimhen should be named new captain of the team, reports Completesports.com.

Former captain of the team, William Troost-Ekong recently announced his retirement from international football.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been widely tipped to take up the role.

Ighalo Backs Osimhen For Super Eagles Captaincy

Ighalo however said Osimhen is best suited for the role.

“There are several players ahead of him (as senior players), but now Osimhen is doing well and he has the balls to demand what the team wants,” Ighalo told ESPN journalist Colin Udoh.

“Ndidi is not the talking type, he’s a very calm guy, but Osimhen is outspoken, he is going to speak on behalf of the team, he’s going to ginger the boys, he’s going to fight for the boys, he will speak to any body he needs to speak to to make sure they are okay.

“The captain job is not easy because your neck in on the line, because whatever the boys demand it’s you that will put it forward to the NFF.

“And if NFF want to come for anybody, they are coming for you because you are the captain.

“With Osimhen, he will speak and nothing can happen because he’s the biggest player in the team, so they won’t want to look down on him, they will listen to him because he’s doing well.

“When you’re doing well, you have every power to demand for stuff and he’s in that position.

“He has the character to step up and demand for the team because when you see him he is hustling, he’s showing it on the pitch and so you as a player will listen to him and also fight for the team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



