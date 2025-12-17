AFCON 2025: Simon Sad Over Fredrick’s Absence

Moses Simon has lamented Benjamin Fredrick’s absence for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Compleresports.com.

Fredrick sustained a knee injury in training with his Belgian club Dender last month.

The former Flying Eagles defender will only return to action in the new year.

The 20-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Super Eagles since making his debut against Jamaica in May.

Simon, who runs the Simoiben Academy, which discovered, developed and mentored Fredrick said it’s disappointing the player won’t be in Morocco.

“It is very emotional for me,” Simon told ESPN.

“It is an unbelievable big dream to play with the young one you helped to the top. The feeling is something else. It is like a father and son playing alongside each other.

“It is a thing of joy for me. I’m proud of myself, I’m proud of what I’m doing and I’m proud of the people around that encourage me and assist me also. But I am sad that he will not be here. Not because I just want us to play together, but because he will help us if he was here.”

