Friendly: Onuachu Reflects On Super Eagles’ Defeat To Egypt

Paul Onuachu has said the Super Eagles deserved more from Tuesday night’s defeat to the Pharaohs of Egypt, reports Completesports.com.

Eric Chelle’s side lost 2-1 to their hosts in a pre-2025 Africa Cup of Nations friendly at the Cairo International Stadium.

Mahmoud Saber, and Mostafa Mohammed scored for Egypt in the game.

Read Also:Awaziem: Egypt Friendly Good Test For Super Eagles

Chidozie Awaziem scored Nigeria’s goal from a header late in the first half.

Onuachu, who made his Super Eagles debut against Egypt in 2019 reflected on the team’s performance.

“It feels good to play against Egypt, especially knowing that I scored my first goal for the Super Eagles against them years ago,” Onuachu told the Super Eagles media.

“I felt confident and comfortable during the game and thought I played well, but unfortunately, we lost. Still, as a team, we had a good performance.”

By Adeboye Amosu



