Awaziem: Egypt Friendly Good Test For Super Eagles

Chidozie Awaziem has reflected on the Super Eagles performance in the friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt, reports Completesports.com.

Egypt defeated Eric Chelle’s side 2-1 at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday night.

Mahmoud Saber gave Egypt the lead two minutes before the half hour mark.

Awaziem restored parity for the Super Eagles late in the first half.

Egypt scored the winning goal through Mostafa Mohammed in the 52nd minute.

“It was a good test for us, Egypt is not an easy country to play against. The have a couple of good players. The purpose of the friendly was for us to test ourselves before the AFCON, for the coach to try new players, new tactics, and prepare well for the AFCON,” Awaziem told the Super Eagles media.

“So, it was good test, though the result wasn’t good, it was not we wanted. The focus was for us to see our structure, different players, see the newly invited players, and what they can contribute to the team.

“I think the coach has seen that , for now we should take the positives from the game, and move to the AFCON. We dominated the game, pinned them back. We had so many chances to score. Just like I said , we just have to take the positives and move ahead.”

By Adeboye Amosu



