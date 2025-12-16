Friendly: Super Eagles Fall 2-1 To Egypt In Cairo

Egypt defeated Nigeria’s Super Eagles 2-1 in a pre-2025 Africa Cup of Nations friendly at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday night,reports Completesports.com.

The hosts dominated the opening exchanges, and went in front through Mahmoud Saber in the 28th minute.

Saber slotted the ball home from inside box following a cross from the right.

The Super Eagles fought back with centre-back Chidozie Awaziem restoring parity in first half stoppage time.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Invitation A Dream Come True — Nnadi

Awaziem nodded home Zaidu Sanusi’s free kick from close range.

The two coaches made a couple of changes after the break.

Egypt scored the winning through Mostafa Mohammed seven minutes after the break.

The Super Eagles will now shift attention to their first game at AFCON 2025 against Taifa Stars of Tanzania next week Tuesday.

Eric Chelle’s side will travel to Fez, Morocco on Thursday for the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu



