Nigeria Takes Centre Stage As Four Officials Attend FIFA Committees Meetings In Doha

Four Nigerians are currently participating in the FIFA Standing Committees Plenary Sessions and Meetings taking place in Doha, Qatar, underlining the country’s growing influence within global football governance, Completesport.com reports.

Among them is Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who serves as the Deputy Chair of the prestigious FIFA Men’s National Teams Competitions Committee. Pinnick, a former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), remains one of Africa’s most prominent voices within FIFA’s decision-making structures.

Also in attendance is current NFF President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, who is a member of the FIFA Men’s Club Competitions Committee, contributing to discussions and policy direction on global club football tournaments.

Renowned legal practitioner, Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN), represents Nigeria on FIFA’s Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee, a body central to FIFA’s efforts at promoting equality, inclusion and fairness across the global game.

Completing the Nigerian delegation is respected broadcaster and media executive, Ayishat “Aisha” Falode, who sits on the FIFA Media & Communications Committee, where she is involved in shaping FIFA’s global media strategy and communications framework.

The presence of the four Nigerians at the Doha meetings reflects Nigeria’s sustained relevance and recognition within FIFA’s administrative and governance structures.



