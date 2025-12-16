Close Menu
    World Football

    Carabao Cup: Chelsea Defeat Cardiff 3-1 To Reach Semi-final

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    A brace from Alejandro Garnacho and a solitary strike from Pedro Neto earned Chelsea a 3-1 win against Cardiff in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

    After a goalless first half Garnacho opened the scoring in the 57th minute but David Turnbull made it 1-1 on 75 minutes.

    With eight minutes left Neto restored Chelsea’s lead before Garnacho got his second goal to put the Blues 3-1 ahead.

    Two quarter-finals will be decided on Wednesday which will see Manchester City host Brentford while Newcastle United will welcome Fulham to St. James’s Park.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.