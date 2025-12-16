AFCON 2025: Chukwueze Arrives In Super Eagles’ Cairo Camp

Twenty-six players are now in the Super Eagles camp in Cairo, Egypt, following the arrival of Samuel Chukwueze on Tuesday night.
The Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe dislcosed this.
According to the team’s spokesperson, the only players who are yet to arrive are Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon.
Also, he stated that in Wednesday, the Super Eagles will have a gym session at 11am and training session at 5pm.
Meanwhile, the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to Egypt in a tune up game on Tuesday.
26 Super Eagles players currently in camp:
Francis Uzoho
Stanley Nwabali
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
Akinsanmiro Ebenezer
Amas Obasogie
Semi Ajayi
Ademola Lookman
Bright Osayi-Samuel
Igho Ogbu
Tochukwu Nnadi
Zaidu Sanusi
Paul Onuachu
Frank Onyeka
Calvin Bassey
Alex Iwobi
Wilfred Ndidi
Bruno Onyemaechi
Cyril Dessers
Akor Adams
Chidera Ejuke
Raphael Onyedika
Ryan Alebiosu
Salim Fago
Chidozie Awaziem
Usman Mohammed
Samuel Chukwueze