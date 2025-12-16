AFCON 2025: Chukwueze Arrives In Super Eagles’ Cairo Camp

Twenty-six players are now in the Super Eagles camp in Cairo, Egypt, following the arrival of Samuel Chukwueze on Tuesday night.

The Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe dislcosed this.

According to the team’s spokesperson, the only players who are yet to arrive are Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon.

Also, he stated that in Wednesday, the Super Eagles will have a gym session at 11am and training session at 5pm.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to Egypt in a tune up game on Tuesday.

26 Super Eagles players currently in camp:

Francis Uzoho

Stanley Nwabali

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Akinsanmiro Ebenezer

Amas Obasogie

Semi Ajayi

Ademola Lookman

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Igho Ogbu

Tochukwu Nnadi

Zaidu Sanusi

Paul Onuachu

Frank Onyeka

Calvin Bassey

Alex Iwobi

Wilfred Ndidi

Bruno Onyemaechi

Cyril Dessers

Akor Adams

Chidera Ejuke

Raphael Onyedika

Ryan Alebiosu

Salim Fago

Chidozie Awaziem

Usman Mohammed

Samuel Chukwueze



