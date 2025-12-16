Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: Chukwueze Arrives In Super Eagles’ Cairo Camp

    James Agberebi

    Twenty-six players are now in the Super Eagles camp in Cairo, Egypt, following the arrival of Samuel Chukwueze on Tuesday night.

    The Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe dislcosed this.

    According to the team’s spokesperson, the only players who are yet to arrive are Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon.

    Also, he stated that in Wednesday, the Super Eagles will have a gym session at 11am and training session at 5pm.

    Also Read: Friendly: Super Eagles Fall 2-1 To Egypt In Cairo

    Meanwhile, the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to Egypt in a tune up game on Tuesday.

    26 Super Eagles players currently in camp:

    Francis Uzoho
    Stanley Nwabali
    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
    Akinsanmiro Ebenezer
    Amas Obasogie
    Semi Ajayi
    Ademola Lookman
    Bright Osayi-Samuel
    Igho Ogbu
    Tochukwu Nnadi
    Zaidu Sanusi
    Paul Onuachu
    Frank Onyeka
    Calvin Bassey
    Alex Iwobi
    Wilfred Ndidi
    Bruno Onyemaechi
    Cyril Dessers
    Akor Adams
    Chidera Ejuke
    Raphael Onyedika
    Ryan Alebiosu
    Salim Fago
    Chidozie Awaziem
    Usman Mohammed
    Samuel Chukwueze


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

