Done Deal: Nigerian Midfielder Joins Ukrainian Club Shakhtar Donestk

Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donestk have announced the signing of Nigerian midfielder Prosper Obah, reports Completesports.com.

Obah joined the Orange and Blacks from another Ukrainian outfit, LNZ Cherkasy.

The 22-year-old signed a contract until 31 December, 2030.

Head coach Ardan Turan is expecting big things from the new arrival.

“First of all, I would like to note that Prosper Obah is a very strong player technically and also a great sprinter. And what is very important is his ability to defend the ball well, to collectively engage in defensive actions,” Turan told the club’s official website.

” We have been following him since the beginning of the season, so this was in no way connected with our personal meeting. And we officially announced the transfer today, but specific talks about this transfer began a month ago.

” I do not think that in this way we tried to weaken our main competitor at the moment, because when we sold Sudakov three months ago, no one asked us whether they had weakened the Shakhtar team. And, again, if we consider the logic of events, two months ago our main competitors were considered to be Polissya and Dynamo.

“So, yes, of course, I really like the fighting spirit, the character that LNZ as a whole as a team and Prosper Obah showed in that match against us, but I also consider this question to be a disrespect towards the football player himself.”

By Adeboye Amosu



