Arsenal Star To Be Out For Over One Month In Latest Injury Blow

Arsenal fear defender Ben White could face a minimum of a month out with the hamstring injury he suffered in their win over Wolves, BBC Sport reports.

The Gunners are still awaiting final confirmation of the extent of White’s muscular issue but initial concerns are that he will miss between four and six weeks.

The 28-year-old Englishman limped off in the 31st minute of Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Wolves at Emirates Stadium on Saturday and was replaced in the back four by Myles Lewis-Skelly. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said post match that the injury was a suspected hamstring problem.

The absence of White, who has played 11 times this season for the Premier League leaders, compounds injury problems in Arsenal’s defence before a congested period of four fixtures in 10 days.

Gabriel Magalhaes sustained an abductor injury while playing for Brazil during the last international break which will keep on the sidelines until the end of the year.

Fellow defender Cristhian Mosquera has also ruled out until the middle of January 2026 with an ankle injury.

Also Read: Why Arsenal Are Still My Favourite To Win EPL Title –Rooney

William Saliba and Jurrien Timber returned to the heart of Arsenal’s backline at the weekend following recent injury problems.

Arsenal travel to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday before a Carabao Cup quarter-final with Crystal Palace on 23 December.

Arteta’s side, who are two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, then have home games against Brighton and Aston Villa on 27 and 30 December respectively.



