Why Arsenal Are Still My Favourites To Win EPL Title –Rooney

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has said he believes Arsenal are still his favourite team to win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners are top in the league table but are just two points ahead of Manchester City.

After the defeat to Aston Villa, Mikel Arteta’s men edged out bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at the Emirates.

Commenting on the title race, Rooney stated that Arsenal’s squad depth will be to their advantage.

“I still think Arsenal are the favourites to win the league but it’s going to be really interesting if Man City stay close to them,” Rooney was quoted on Arsenal News Channel.

“That will bring back memories for the Arsenal players of having the lead before and Liverpool or Man City snatching it off them. It will be interesting.

“Arsenal are still favourites for me but City are looking good. I still fancy Arsenal with the squad they have but City are looking good and dangerous again and that could disturb Arsenal come the end of the season.

“I hope it doesn’t, I would love Arsenal to win it, but that would be my concern if I was an Arsenal fan. The Arsenal players would be crazy if they weren’t worried about Man City.”



