Hellas Verona Boss Talks Up Orban’s Performance Against Fiorentina

Hellas Verona manager Paolo Zanetti has praised Gift Orban for his impressive performance in the club’s win over Fiorentina, reports Completesports.com.

The Yellow and Blues defeated their hosts 2-1 in a Serie A clash on Sunday.

Orban scored both goals for Verona in the thrilling encounter.

Zanetti Thumbs Up Orban

Zanetti expressed satisfaction with Orban’s performance in the game.

“We knew it would be extremely difficult given what was at stake, but playing here at the Franchi against a team like Fiorentina is a pleasure,” Zanetti was quoted by TMT.

“We played a complete match, scored goals and performed well.

“They are a team with a lot of quality. They like to play the ball but also leave space, and the boys interpreted the game very well. I’m happy for Orban and his brace.

“I expected it because I see him every day. I believe in him as much as I do in the others, but there are moments we all have to overcome together.”

The forward has registered four goals and one assist for the Yellow and Blues this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



