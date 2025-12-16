‘Very Much Delighted’ — Alebiosu Speaks On Maiden Super Eagles Invitation

Ryan Alebiosu is delighted with his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

The 23-year-old was named in Nigeria’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by head coach, Eric Chelle last week.

Alebiosu has impressed for Sky Bet Championship club, Blackburn Rovers this season.

The right-back is expected to play a key role for Nigeria in Morocco in the absence of Ola Aina.

Alebiosu said he can’t wait to make his debut for the three-time African champions.

“It’s a pleasure. Very much delighted, can’t wait to get started and help my nation reach big things,” he told the BBC.

“My family are delighted. As soon as I got the news, I’ve never seen them so happy. Great feeling.

“Nigeria came calling and it’s something I didn’t want to miss. It’s a big opportunity, especially at 23 years of age.”

By Adeboye Amosu



