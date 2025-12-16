Too Many Defensive Midfielders In Current Super Eagles –Aiyegbeni

Former Nigeria international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has said the current Super Eagles team is made up of too many defensive midfielders, positing that’s why they struggle to dominate matches.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle called up eight midfielders in his final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The midfielders selected are Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, Tochukwu Nnadi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro and Usman Muhammed.

Commenting on the lack of creativity in the team’s midfield Aiyegbeni, speaking on Home Turf podcast said:”We need a proper midfielder who can pass the ball because we have too many defensive midfielders. We have Ndidi and Onyeka, they can only pass the ball sideways. We are lucky Ndidi passed one to Ejuke (against Gabon).”

“I don’t want to go back in our days. We had Oliseh who can pass the ball, switch the play. We need a creative midfielder who can pass the ball very well, so we are lacking that.

“That’s the most important thing for us, we don’t have it. We don’t dominate games. We need a proper midfielder who can change and dominate the game.”

Meanwhile, 22 players are currently in the Super Eagles squad in their Cairo, Egypt camp ahead of the AFCON.

As part of preparation for the AFCON, the Super Eagles will take on Egypt in an international friendly today (Tuesday).

There are reports in Egypt that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could miss the friendly with Super Eagles as he could be rested.



By James Agberebi



