AFCON 2025: Alebiosu Arrives Super Eagles Cairo Camp

The number of Super Eagles players is now 22 following the arrival of Blackburn star Ryan Alebiosu.
Promise Efoghe, who is the Super Eagles media officer, disclosed the arrival.
Alebiosu is the latest player who joined the team’s camp on Monday.
Other players who landed on Monday are Zaidu Sanusi and Paul Onuachu.
Alebiosu will be making his debut appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations after his inclusion into the final 28-man squad.
22 Super Eagles Players In Cairo:
Francis Uzoho
Stanley Nwabali
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
Akinsanmiro Ebenezer
Amas Obasogie
Semi Ajayi
Ademola Lookman
Bright Osayi-Samuel
Igho Ogbu
Tochukwu Nnadi
Zaidu Sanusi
Paul Onuachu
Frank Onyeka
Calvin Bassey
Alex Iwobi
Wilfred Ndidi
Bruno Onyemaechi
Cyril Dessers
Akor Adams
Chidera Ejuke
Raphael Onyedika
Ryan Alebiosu