AFCON 2025: Alebiosu Arrives Super Eagles Cairo Camp

The number of Super Eagles players is now 22 following the arrival of Blackburn star Ryan Alebiosu.

Promise Efoghe, who is the Super Eagles media officer, disclosed the arrival.

Alebiosu is the latest player who joined the team’s camp on Monday.

Other players who landed on Monday are Zaidu Sanusi and Paul Onuachu.

Alebiosu will be making his debut appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations after his inclusion into the final 28-man squad.

22 Super Eagles Players In Cairo:

Francis Uzoho

Stanley Nwabali

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Akinsanmiro Ebenezer

Amas Obasogie

Semi Ajayi

Ademola Lookman

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Igho Ogbu

Tochukwu Nnadi

Zaidu Sanusi

Paul Onuachu

Frank Onyeka

Calvin Bassey

Alex Iwobi

Wilfred Ndidi

Bruno Onyemaechi

Cyril Dessers

Akor Adams

Chidera Ejuke

Raphael Onyedika

Ryan Alebiosu



