    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Alebiosu Arrives Super Eagles Cairo Camp

    The number of Super Eagles players is now 22 following the arrival of Blackburn star Ryan Alebiosu.

    Promise Efoghe, who is the Super Eagles media officer, disclosed the arrival.

    Alebiosu is the latest player who joined the team’s camp on Monday.

    Other players who landed on Monday are Zaidu Sanusi and Paul Onuachu.

    Alebiosu will be making his debut appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations after his inclusion into the final 28-man squad.

    22 Super Eagles Players In Cairo:

    Francis Uzoho
    Stanley Nwabali
    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
    Akinsanmiro Ebenezer
    Amas Obasogie
    Semi Ajayi
    Ademola Lookman
    Bright Osayi-Samuel
    Igho Ogbu
    Tochukwu Nnadi
    Zaidu Sanusi
    Paul Onuachu
    Frank Onyeka
    Calvin Bassey
    Alex Iwobi

    Wilfred Ndidi
    Bruno Onyemaechi
    Cyril Dessers
    Akor Adams
    Chidera Ejuke
    Raphael Onyedika
    Ryan Alebiosu


