AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Lookman, Chukwueze Will Lead Eagles’ Attack Vs Tanzania –Okoduwa

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Okoduwa has disclosed that the trio of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze will lead the Super Eagles attack against Tanzania in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



The three-time AFCON champions have been drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda.



Nigeria will open their AFCON campaign against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars on December 23 before clashing with Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles four days later.



The Eagles will round off their group fixtures with a showdown against Uganda’s Cranes three days after the Tunisia match.

In a chat with Footy Africa, the former Arsenal Kyiv striker, who described Osimhen as one of the best strikers in the world, stated that he expects the Super Eagles to come out on top against Tanzania.



“Victor Osimhen is the undisputed star of the team and one of the best strikers in the world at the moment, so it is a no-brainer for him to start.



“I think Chelle will go with Ademola Lookman on the left side of the attack, while Samuel Chukwueze, who is in good form at the moment, supports Osimhen from the right.



“I believe this is how the Super Eagles will line up for what promises to be a very tough opening game, but I expect Nigeria to come out on top.”



