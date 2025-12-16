Fulham Will Miss Super Eagles’ Trio During AFCON — Silva

Fulham manager Marco Silva has said the Whites will miss Nigerian trio, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Iwobi, Bassey, and Chukwueze have all linked up with Nigeria in preparation for the AFCON.

The three players started Fulham’s 3-2 victory over Burnley last weekend.

Bassey scored Fulham’s second goal, while Chukwueze, who is loan at the Craven Cottage from Serie A giants AC Milan bagged an assist in the game.

Silva acknowledged the importance of the trio, but challenged the rest of the squad to step up in their absence.

Silva On Trio’s Absence

“It is always like this. As a team, we are strong and we have players available. We knew this was going to happen,” Silva told the club’s official website.

“We know we are going to lose them. We don’t know for how long, but at least for the next five or six games.”

“When you don’t have all the players available, sometimes it creates more difficulty for us to manage and rotate the squad, to have solutions from the bench and impact from the bench.

“We are talking about three important players. I will not hide their importance, but you cannot change it. It was in the schedule and we knew it. Now is the time for others to step in, show their quality, and prove that we can trust them.”

By Adeboye Amosu



