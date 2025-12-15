Bournemouth Set New Record At Old Trafford In Thrilling 4-4 Draw With Man United

Bournemouth netted a late goal to hold Manchester United to pulsating 4-4 draw at Old Trafford in Monday’s Premier League game.

The result means

Bournemouth are the first side to score 3+ goals in three successive top-flight games against United at Old Trafford.

United took the lead in the 13th minute, when Amad Diallo scored after Djordje Petrovic deflected Diogo Dalot’s cross into his path,

Bournemouth equalised against the run of play as Luke Shaw was dispossessed, allowing Smith to slip the ball to Antoine Semenyo, who burst into the area to pick out the far post.

Casemiro restored United’s lead before the break, heading Fernandes’ corner into the net at the far post.

Just seconds after the restart, Bournemouth drew level again, as Tavernier fed Evanilson in behind the United defence, and the Brazilian slotted the ball past Lammens.

Also Read: Maresca: Palmer Deserves To Be Protected

Tavernier completed the turnaround in the 51st minute, curling a beautiful free-kick beyond the United wall.

Mbeumo missed big chance to restore parity for United, smashing the ball high from inside the area.

Fernandes drew United level, bending a free-kick into the far top corner. Shortly after, Cunha made it 4-3 with a side-footed finish.

However, United’s lead only lasted for five minutes as substitute Eli Kroupi made it 4-4 for Bournemouth.



